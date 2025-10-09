Peak Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after buying an additional 766,851 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.