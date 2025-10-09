Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Peak Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises about 2.9% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned 0.72% of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $174.51 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $175.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45.

About abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

