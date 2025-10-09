Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Acquired by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.18. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

