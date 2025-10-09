Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $28.47 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.23% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 701.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.