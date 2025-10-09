Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV Stock Holdings Increased by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hurley Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

