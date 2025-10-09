Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $3.34 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,372 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

