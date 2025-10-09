Austin Asset Management Co Inc Acquires 3,566 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after acquiring an additional 838,892 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after acquiring an additional 819,212 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 263.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 660,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 479,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

