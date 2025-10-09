E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Sohu.com Inc. $SOHU

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Sohu.com comprises approximately 0.9% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $1,379,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sohu.com by 39.8% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Sohu.com in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sohu.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $448.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Sohu.com Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $16.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.27 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%.

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

