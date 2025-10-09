E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. H World Group makes up about 2.7% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in H World Group by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in H World Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in H World Group by 1,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. now owns 1,901,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in H World Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,795,000 after acquiring an additional 157,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 435.0%. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.18%.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H World Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

