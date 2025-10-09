US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 675,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $123,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $155.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average is $168.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.