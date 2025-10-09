Optas LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Optas LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 83,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPT opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

