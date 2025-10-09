Optas LLC Buys 33,814 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,974 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares during the period. eBay accounts for about 1.0% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in eBay by 36.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $92.08 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,385.76. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,949 shares of company stock worth $10,709,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

