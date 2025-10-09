Optas LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 193.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPHY opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $23.99.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

