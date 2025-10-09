Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $175.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.51. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

