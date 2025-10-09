Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF $RSPH Stock Position Lowered by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Optas LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 109,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 123,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.59 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.