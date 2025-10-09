Optas LLC Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Optas LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE MUFG opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $185.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.