Optas LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.2% in the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $288.48 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.86 and a 200-day moving average of $207.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

