Illumina, Inc. $ILMN Holdings Lifted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Illumina by 14.4% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 69,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Illumina from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.11. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.