Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.53.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

