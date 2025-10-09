Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $59.36

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.3571.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $65.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 25.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. EPR Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.38%.

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,631.24. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,075. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

