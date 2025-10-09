John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6,079.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 414,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $65.11 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

