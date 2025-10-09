Ascent Group LLC Makes New Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR $YSG

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Yatsen by 39.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Yatsen by 816.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 85,820 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter worth $103,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Yatsen by 36.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Yatsen has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Yatsen Stock Performance

Yatsen stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 14.05%.The firm had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter. Yatsen has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

