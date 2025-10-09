Ascent Group LLC Buys New Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 52.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 57.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,230.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 24.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after buying an additional 72,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDB. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $312.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,079,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,322.44. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,163 shares of company stock worth $31,862,322. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $326.78 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.26. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.45 and a beta of 1.50.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

