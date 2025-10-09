Ascent Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

