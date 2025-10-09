Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,172 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $2,308,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,844,000 after buying an additional 66,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DB opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

