PLDT Inc. $PHI Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 51.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded PLDT to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PLDT in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLDT has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

PLDT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $18.97 on Thursday. PLDT Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

PLDT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.8414 dividend. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 530.0%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.10%.

PLDT Profile

(Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.