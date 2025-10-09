Ascent Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $116.68 on Thursday. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

