Ascent Group LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 2,920.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sable Offshore by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sable Offshore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,674,506.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,336,000.12. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sable Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOC

Sable Offshore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SOC opened at $19.93 on Thursday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.44). On average, analysts predict that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sable Offshore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sable Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sable Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.