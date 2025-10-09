Ascent Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,859 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

BATS FLOT opened at $50.95 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

