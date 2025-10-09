3,033 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 34.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52-week low of $46.83 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

