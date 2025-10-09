5,927 Shares in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF $FLSP Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLSP. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,423,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $418.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71.

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

