Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.85 and last traded at C$17.85. Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.60.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Trading Up 1.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.21.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

(Get Free Report)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.