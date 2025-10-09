Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.19. Approximately 8,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 16,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

