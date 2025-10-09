Unipol Gruppo (OTCMKTS:UFGSY) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UFGSY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.94 and last traded at C$10.94. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.92.

Unipol Gruppo Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.67.

Unipol Gruppo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unipol Gruppo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services primarily in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life Insurance Business, Life Insurance Business, and Holding and Other Businesses segments. It offers risk cover solutions for vehicles, sports craft, and travel; home and condominiums; work related to businesses, traders, professionals, and legal protection; accident and health protection; and investments and welfare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unipol Gruppo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unipol Gruppo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.