Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Trading Down 2.5% – Time to Sell?

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.92. 371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IVCGF. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Iveco Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iveco Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

