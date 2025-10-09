Keen Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVAC) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:KVAC – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.61. 1,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keen Vision Acquisition in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVAC. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,614,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keen Vision Acquisition during the first quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Keen Vision Acquisition by 52.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,046,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 361,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

