Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Trading 4.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.08. 84,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 27,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.44% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

