Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. Approximately 29,595 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 394% from the average daily volume of 5,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

About Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

