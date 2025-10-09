FIT Hon Teng (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s Why

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 6,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 21,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

FIT Hon Teng Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

About FIT Hon Teng

FIT Hon Teng Limited manufactures and sells mobile and wireless devices and connectors in Taiwan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products. The company provides RF antenna cable and module assemblies; coaxial, internal, external, RJ, wire harness, USB, E/M, EM, flat, high speed, power, ribbon, SAS, and S-ATA cable assemblies; light source products; backplane, card, edgecard, memory, high speed, input/output, power, storage, and wire to board/board to board connectors; sockets and terminal blocks; and wired headsets, speaker systems, and power accessories.

