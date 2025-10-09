Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR) Shares Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 1,615,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 226,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Janover Trading Down 4.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -7.59.

About Janover

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

