Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Trading Up 12.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) shot up 12.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.15. 6,665,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average session volume of 1,134,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $354.60 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,273,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,333 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 182.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 68,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

