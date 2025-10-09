Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.