Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.6429.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RVMD. Truist Financial began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 5,367 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $245,915.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 284,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,033.54. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 13,411 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $614,492.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,798.38. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,708. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3,501.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 516.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.