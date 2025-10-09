Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.6429.
A number of research firms have weighed in on RVMD. Truist Financial began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines
Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nextech Invest Ltd. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3,501.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 516.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.
Revolution Medicines Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.37). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.
