Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF $SVAL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

SVAL opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $142.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

