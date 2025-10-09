Analyzing Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) & La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Virco Manufacturing and La-Z-Boy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virco Manufacturing 5.74% 12.04% 6.85% La-Z-Boy 4.35% 11.34% 6.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virco Manufacturing and La-Z-Boy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virco Manufacturing 0 2 1 0 2.33 La-Z-Boy 1 1 1 0 2.00

Dividends

Virco Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.45%. La-Z-Boy has a consensus price target of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%. Given Virco Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virco Manufacturing is more favorable than La-Z-Boy.

Virco Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Virco Manufacturing pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. La-Z-Boy pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Virco Manufacturing has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virco Manufacturing and La-Z-Boy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virco Manufacturing $266.24 million 0.42 $21.64 million $0.87 8.13 La-Z-Boy $2.11 billion 0.65 $99.56 million $2.19 15.08

La-Z-Boy has higher revenue and earnings than Virco Manufacturing. Virco Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La-Z-Boy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Virco Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Virco Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Virco Manufacturing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La-Z-Boy has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La-Z-Boy beats Virco Manufacturing on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virco Manufacturing

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs. It also provides activity, butcher block, folding, office, technology, and mobile tables; desks and workstations, and instructor media stations and towers; chair desks and combo units, tablet arm and caster units, mobile workstations, student desks, and returns and credenzas; and computer furniture solutions. In addition, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, and other items, as well as steel storage cabinets, wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, such as mobile tables, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, and stackable storage trucks. It serves public and private educational institutions, charter schools, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, and dealers' network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces. This segment sells its products directly to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores, operators of La-Z-Boy Comfort Studio locations, England Custom Comfort Center locations, dealers, and other independent retailers. The Retail segment sells upholstered furniture, casegoods, and other accessories to the end consumer through its retail network. The company also produces reclining chairs; and manufactures and distributes residential furniture. Its Corporate and Other segment sells the products through its website. The company was formerly known as La-Z-Boy Chair Company and changed its name to La-Z-Boy Incorporated in 1996. La-Z-Boy Incorporated was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Monroe, Michigan.

