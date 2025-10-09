Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $162,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $306.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $306.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.50. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.47.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

