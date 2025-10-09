Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $185,000 in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF $BYLD

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BYLD stock opened at $22.86 on Thursday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $278.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.21.

About iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

