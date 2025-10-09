4,376 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $36.60.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

