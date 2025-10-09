Head-To-Head Contrast: Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) & Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Profitability

This table compares Idw Media and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idw Media -7.66% -9.44% -8.12% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Idw Media shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Idw Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Idw Media alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Idw Media has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idw Media $26.47 million 0.44 -$1.39 million ($217.98) -0.19 Television Broadcasts $417.54 million 0.56 -$62.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Idw Media and Television Broadcasts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Idw Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Television Broadcasts.

Summary

Television Broadcasts beats Idw Media on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idw Media

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Television Broadcasts

(Get Free Report)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programmes and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programmes; operation of online social media platform; and music entertainment, and event and digital marketing activities. The OTT Streaming segment offers OTT services; and operates website portals. The e-Commerce Business segment operates e-Commerce platforms under the names Ztore, Neigbuy, and Big Big. The Mainland China Operations segment co-produces dramas; and distributes television programmes and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Mainland China. The International Operations segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company also produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; and produces, sells, and licenses musical works and sound recordings. In addition, it provides artistes consultancy, management, and agency services; programme licensing services; programmes and marketing materials; film licensing and distribution services; agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements, as well as film rights and management services; cultural and art development, software and IT, dealership, and corporate finance services; and satellite and subscription television programs. Further, the company engages in digital new media and trading; online sale of groceries; and property investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Idw Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idw Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.