D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

